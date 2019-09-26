Ahead of the TwitchCon annual event in San Diego, California, Amazon’s livestreaming firm Twitch is changing its logo and branding to reflect its goal of empowering communities to create together.

The company spent a year on the project, with the destination being the logo on this story. The San Francisco company wanted to create on its own an updated Twitch brand that matches the vibrant energy of its creators and communities. The company said this is part of its path to becoming “globally recognized icons.”

In a blog post, the company said:

We started with a simple truth: We were born to take on the entertainment industry, in all its forms, to add multiplayer to everything, and to help you, our creators and community members, lead the charge. Creators are at the center of everything that makes Twitch, Twitch and our job is to show up for you, support you, and to shout your names from the rooftops. Not actual rooftops, but you get the idea. We’ve always hoped we knew how best to lift up and support our diverse, wild, and creative community and now, we really do. We’ve come a long way and together we’ve built a passionate community of creators who consistently amaze us with their creativity and dedication. We couldn’t be prouder to have helped you create so much, but we know there are a lot of people out in the world who don’t know about Twitch—or may know about Twitch but don’t think it’s for them…yet. So the next step was clear. We needed to do the work to make everything we’ve created together even better so you can tell your stories to the world. That means a new approach to brand design. One that lets us step back so you can step up.

Image Credit: Twitch

There are also other changes. The video player now appears edge to edge, so “creators will be front and center” with chat being easier to use. Emotes are unchanged, but you’ll see more of them.

Twitch will also start to tease its first-ever brand campaign, “You’re already one of us.” Twitch also said: