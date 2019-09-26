App Annie is one of the backbones of the mobile app economy, as it provides data and insights about how mobile apps are used. But today the company is stepping out of the background with the acquisition of mobile analytics firm Libring.

On top of that, the company is rebranding and upgrading its tools for its clients. The acquisition will help App Annie marry mobile stats and market data with advertising analytics. Clients will be able to look at this data side by side, making it easier for mobile publishers and brands to get market insights.

Ted Krantz, CEO of App Annie, said at a press dinner that the redesign of the brand is the first step in its expanded strategic vision and reflect its commitment to be the mobile performance standard.

“We are very excited about this,” Krantz said. “We are the primary line of sight into the core metrics of the app stores. We are the defacto standard for market data on mobile.”

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

Publishers and brands have relied on App Annie for downloads, revenue, retention, and usage. The company now aims to provide revolutionary insights that customers can understand and execute against the full range of critical metrics that drive their business, such as customer acquisition cost (CAC), lifetime value (LTV), and return on ad spend (ROAS). With mobile ad spend projected to double to $375 billion globally in 2022, CEOs are eager to maximize advertising return on investment (ROI).

“App Annie delivers a wealth of data and insights that we rely upon to make decisions which help drive the growth of our business,” says Chris DeWolfe, CEO of Jam City, in a statement. “The ability to better identify market trends and benchmark using higher level metrics will be of great value for us and any company working in the mobile app economy.”

“We estimate spend on mobile advertising to be three times greater than consumer spend on mobile through the app stores,” said Aaron Mahimanathan, chief product officer at App Annie. “Assessing your own mobile marketing performance data alongside our market data will provide a powerful view for our customers to act on to maximize their success.”

More than 1,100 enterprise clients and 1 million registered users across the globe and spanning all industries rely on App Annie as the standard to revolutionize their mobile business. The company was founded in 2010 and it now has data on 8 million apps in 125 countries. As far as trends go, Krantz said the company sees “deeper richer engagement in fewer apps.”