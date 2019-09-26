This week marked the kickoff of LinkedIn’s Talent Connect conference, held in Dallas, Texas. To commemorate the event’s 10-year anniversary, the Microsoft subsidiary unveiled a slew of new products and features targeting recruiters, hiring managers, and job seekers alike.

Here’s a roundup of the highlights.

Talent Insights and Recruiter

LinkedIn — which now counts as members more than 645 million people across over 200 countries — is poised to expand its data analytics offerings. To this end, it’s integrating Talent Insights, its self-service product that draws over 20 million companies and more than 20 million active job listings, with a revamped LinkedIn Recruiter & Jobs experience.

Image Credit: LinkedIn

Clicking on the new Talent Insights Report tab within Recruiter & Jobs will pull up market data from Talent Insights. As before, it can be used to suss out talent pools, targetable peer companies, and desirable locations, as well as the competitiveness of addressable pools, the number of eligible professionals for a given role, and candidates ready for a new opportunity.

LinkedIn says companies that use both Recruiter and Talent Insights see direct messaging engagement rates in excess of 22% on average. Moreover, it claims those clients are 22% more likely to get a positive response from new contacts.

Talent Insights will be available later this fall.

Recruiter Mobile App

Recruiter is now easier to use on the go. That’s thanks to a new Recruiter app for Android and iOS that has been rebuilt from the ground up. Among the highlights are an improved messaging and notifications experience and a streamlined projects and candidates pipeline.

Image Credit: LinkedIn

On the messaging and collaboration front, the Recruiter mobile app delivers real-time notifications when targeted job applicants respond to outreach. (LinkedIn says that over 70% of the time those replies arrive after 7 p.m. at night). There’s a message composition screen that supports document attachments, and from the Notes screen team members can quickly start conversations and share profiles with managers or clients.

The new Recruiter app also features a refreshed candidate search experience, replete with smart filters and keywords. Recruiters can review candidate profiles or save them to existing projects and browse a list of recommended matches informed by which candidates they’ve chosen to save, hide, and message.

The updated Recruiter app will roll out on all platforms before the end of the year.

Talent Hub

Talent Hub, an applicant-tracking solution that collates data from Recruiter, Jobs, and Apply with LinkedIn, is now generally available. As a refresher, Talent Hub aims to address the recruitment challenges faced by small- and mid-sized companies with a range of tools, including a single system of record and integrations with third-party screening services.

Talent Hub offers talent pool and candidate insights, as well as workflow and performance metrics and features like interview scheduling, feedback-sharing, and record-keeping. As for the aforementioned integrations, it plays nicely with Docusign, popular background check solutions, and more.

Skill Insights and Recruiter System Connect

Skill Insights, a module available within LinkedIn Learning Pro (the subscription, enterprise-focused version of LinkedIn’s educational platform), launched earlier in the year. It lets users review how their skills profile has changed over time and benchmark it against peers, as well as identifying gaps in their knowledge.

In the next year, Skill Insights will go further with tighter LinkedIn Learning integration. It will spotlight which skills employees are developing and track that development over time.

In related news, LinkedIn announced that Recruiter System Connect (RCS), the tool that connects Recruiter with other applicant-tracking systems, will within the next quarter support Oracle’s Taleo Enterprise Edition in general availability. LinkedIn also said it’s hard at work on the next generation of RCS, which will include a unified search function.

The raft of new capabilities comes weeks after the debut of LinkedIn Skill Assessments, a library of 10- 15-minute tests users can take to validate the skills they’ve listed on their LinkedIn profile. In related news, job searches on LinkedIn will soon be saved automatically so users will be able to dive back in with a tap or click from the Jobs page, and pay information provided by employees and employers from LinkedIn Salary, a feature that was previously exclusive to LinkedIn Premium, will become visible to all LinkedIn users.