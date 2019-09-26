Logitech already makes many of the products that gaming fans use to control and hear their games. But now, the hardware manufacturer is getting into the livestreaming-tools business by acquiring Streamlabs.

The two companies announced the deal in a blog post today. Logitech paid “approximately $89 million in cash,” according to a press release. But Logitech will pay an additional $29 million in stock if Streamlabs meets some key growth metrics. This acquisition exposes Logitech more directly to a bustling market of livestreamers and influencers.

Many broadcasters on Twitch and YouTube use Streamlabs (or the competing StreamElements) to easily monetize audiences. Streamlabs processes tipping, which is a very popular way for livestreamers to generate revenues.

“Streamlabs and Logitech both share a strong passion for gaming and a dedication to serving the global community of gamers and streamers,” Streamlabs chief executive Ali Moiz.said. “Joining with Logitech allows us to keep doing what we love and be bolder than ever on a much bigger stage.”

How do Logitech and Streamlabs fit together

Logitech is best known for make mice, keyboards, and headsets. So it may not seem obvious how that fits with a company that provides services for livestreamers. But Ujesh Desai, the boss of Logitech’s gaming division (Logitech G), says that this is an ideal match.

“We’ve been fans of Streamlabs and their software since we started partnering with them over two years ago,” Logitech G boss Ujesh Desai said in a statement. “Their industry-leading software is complementary to our existing gaming portfolio, and we believe we can do even greater things together.”

And the two companies should work well providing different things to the same consumers. In addition to keyboards and mice, Logitech also makes microphones, cameras, and other tools that appeal to beginning streamers.

Logitech has made a number of moves to improve its popularity among content creators. Last year, it acquired Blue Microphones, which makes some of the most popular USB mics for podcasters, livestreamers, and YouTube creators.

Now, with Streamlabs, Logitech has a direct way of working with influencers in the content-creation market. It can encourage them to use Logitech products or more easily set up promotions. And then when the next big streamer goes out to buy a Logitech webcam and Blue Yeti mic, they can then start accepting tips through Streamlabs, which takes a cut of each one of those donations.