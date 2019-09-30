After looking forward to Cuphead for years, it’s wild that we live in a world where it came out two years ago. But the stylish, run-‘n’-gun shooter didn’t just stumble out — it skyrocketed to massive success. Studio MDHR revealed in a tweet yesterday that Cuphead has hit 5 million copies sold across all platforms. And it is celebrating that milestone with a discount and more.

“Cuphead turns two today, and we’re so humbled to announce: it has officially gone five-times platinum,” reads Studio MDHR’s tweet. “Starting now the game is 20% off on all platforms for a full week. And stay tuned because we have five days of fun and giveaways planned to celebrate 5 million copies sold.”

That 5 million copies sold figure is impressive for just about any game of any scope. But it is especially significant for a smaller development team. It reveals that Cuphead achieved breakthrough appeal to a wider audience.

As for the “five days of fun,” MDHR hasn’t provided any details yet. But fans can likely catch any information about that celebration on the company’s Twitter feed. And if you’ve held off on purchasing the game, you can get it on Xbox One, PC, or Switch for $16 through this week.

Play Cuphead while you charge your Tesla

In addition to its two-year anniversary and huge sales numbers, MDHR also revealed last week that it is partnering with Tesla. As part of the latest Tesla update, Model S, X, and 3 automobile owners can play Cuphead on their dashboard system.

The idea is that you’ll play the game while charging the Tesla’s battery, which is a process that often takes more than 20 minutes. So yeah, welcome to the future.

Cuphead: Tesla Edition includes the first level for free. And honestly, it doesn’t even need more than the first few jumps of the tutorial to keep GamesBeat lead writer Dean Takahashi busy for hours.