The Minecraft Marketplace didn’t have any major sales or events in August, but players still racked up 7,167,675 downloads for the month. That’s behind the 10.9 million in July and 7.9 million in June. But the store is up significantly from just 373,361 downloads during the same period last year.

With the Summer Sale ending in July, August revealed that some Marketplace content has long legs. Packs like City Life by PixelHeads and PureBDCraft continue to show up on the charts month after month. That’s proof that the Minecraft audience is going to reward content that fits specific niches.

But the top download for August was Lucky Blocks, which basically adds loot boxes to the world. When you open these question-mark cubes, something good or bad could happen. Kids just love those surprise mechanics. Lucky Blocks sells for $4 on the Marketplace.

The Minecraft Team held one of its MineCon events over the weekend. And the developer is planning a major update for the block-building phenomenon in addition to the recently announced character creator. This should give more players a reason to return to Minecraft, and that could help grow the Marketplace even more in the future.

Let’s check out the full download and grossing charts for the Minecraft Marketplace in August.

Minecraft Marketplace: Top 10 most downloads August 2019

1. Lucky Blocks: Classic by Spark Squared

Test your luck with Lucky Blocks: Classic! Open the infamous [?] question mark blocks in this fun world and face exciting or potentially devastating results.

2. Furniture: Modern by Spark Squared

Decorate your home with over 350 furniture options. Mod your living room, bedroom, kitchen, and even your garden. Design your dream house like never before.

3. Toy Story Mash-Up by Minecraft

Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep and many of your favorite toys come to life in this oversized mashup based on all the Toy Story movies. To infinity and beyond!

4. TNT++ by Park Squared

Exclusive to this world only, TNT++ features 13 new explosive TNTs for you to test out.

5. PureBDCraft by BDcraft

Dive into the exciting life of a marine biologist! Explore several ocean biomes while discovering amazing creatures.

6. Advanced Dragons by Pixelbiester

Take one of six dragons to the skies and become a legendary dragon rider! Surprise your enemies with custom attacks. Shoot fireballs and drop TNT. Explore three huge castles and the beautiful custom landscape.

7. Ready Sled Go! by Noxcrew

An entire mountain built for sledding! Grab your friends, grab a sled, and find out who’s the fastest racer of them all.

8. Skyblock by Razzleberries

An intense skyblock experience with five unlockable themed levels. Explore the Classic mode to unlock the desert, snow, mesa, nether and steampunk worlds.

9. Esta Noche by Shaliquinn’s Schematics

Get ready to move on up in the newest release from Shaliquinn’s Schematics! Welcome to Esta Noche, the city of luxury high-rise buildings. Strectch out on the beach, relax on the boat, or hang out in the rooftop pool.

10. ANIMALS by Everbloom Studios

Discover tons of newly added animals in a massive custom world. Every animal has its own unique behaviors, animations and sounds.

Minecraft Marketplace: Top 10 highest grossing August 2019

7. City Living by Noxcrew

Get the full lifestyle experience with luxury apartments, office buildings, and even drivable vehicles. Pick your perfect home or take in the sights. Customize your world with brand new models, blocks, and textures. Comes with 30 free skins.

9. Party Island by Imagiverse

Take a vacation from the city to Party Island! Choose your own modern mansion and enjoy music at parties all around the island.

10. City Life by PixelHeads

City Life is a world where you role-play life in the city! Cruise the streets in a police car or any of the eight other vehicles, save the day as a firefighter or take your dog for a walk.