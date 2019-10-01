Logitech G is launching a gaming keyboard from its Pro line with an emphasis on customization. The company announced the Logitech G Pro X gaming keyboard today. This device enables you to swap out its mechanical switches whenever you want.

The Logitech G Pro X is available this month for $150. You can purchase packs of replacement switches for all 92 keys for $50. The Pro X comes with clicky keys, but the packs offer linear or tactile actuation depending on your tastes. You can also get a non-swappable version of the Logitech G Pro keyboard for $130.

“Gamers, especially pros have different preferences when it comes to keyboard switches,” Logitech Gaming manager Ujesh Desai said. “That’s why we wanted to design and build a new Pro keyboard that featured swappable switches. By giving gamers the ability to choose the right switch to match their style of play, we’ve delivered a new level of performance that is optimized for each individual’s unique needs.”

This is the first gaming keyboard from one of the major manufacturers to feature swappable mechanical switches. Some smaller vendors offer this feature. Companies like Clueboard sell kits to customize every aspect of your keyboard.

But Logitech is betting that many gaming enthusiasts want a keyboard from a massive brand that has just a few extra customization features. Logitech G has a number of beloved peripherals. And it deserves its reputation for quality and performance. So for players who want a competitive-gaming product that actual pros use with a high-end feature like removable switches, Logitech is the only game in town.