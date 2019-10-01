Mainframe Industries is a new video game studio that will specialize in massively multiplayer online games with cloud gaming.

The company will have studios in Helsinki and Reykjavik. Mainframe’s 13 founding members have experience at companies like CCP Games (Eve Online), Remedy (Control), and Next Games (The Walking Dead: Our World).

Mainframe is focusing on creating the first MMO designed with cloud gaming in mind, making it possible for easy crossplay between consoles, PC, and mobile.

“The creative and business opportunity that cloud gaming brings to social and immersive online games is unlike anything we’ve seen on the screens we play on today,” said Thor Gunnarsson, co-founder and CEO at Mainframe, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “We’re incredibly excited to announce our air bridge across the Nordics, having assembled a founding team with the triple-A, MMO, and mobile pedigree needed to build the game we’ve been preparing for our whole lives.”

The company also announced that it completed a seed funding campaign that raised €2 million ($2.18 million). Investors included Maki.vc, Play Ventures, Crowberry Capital, and Sisu Game Ventures.