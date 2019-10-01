PUBG‘s update today has enabled crossplay between PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The battle royale shooter has been a giant hit since its 2017 launch, helping to launch its genre and inspire popular imitators like Fortnite and Apex Legends. The free-to-play game has earned over $1 billion in revenue.

Before the start of this console generation, crossplay between a Sony and Microsoft platform seemed like a crazy dream. But times changed, and now hit games like PUBG’s main competitor, Fortnite, support the feature. Even the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will have crossplay.

PUBG’s crossplay support does not include PC or mobile for now.

The update also adds a new gun to the game, the DBS shotgun. The 14-shell weapon is double-barreled, pump-action shotgun.