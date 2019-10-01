Call of Duty: Mobile came out today, and it’s already seen 3 million installs according to market analyst Sensor Tower.

The first mobile version of the giant shooter franchise is the No. 1 free iOS app in the U.S. and 32 other markets. It is in the top five in 30 additional countries.

In terms of revenue, the game is ranked No. 59 in the U.S. iPhone app store.

This mobile take on Call of Duty includes classic multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch and Domination. It also has its own battle royale mode.

The next console and PC entry in the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, comes out on September 12.