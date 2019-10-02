It’s October, and that means it’s time for Agent 47 to get spooky. Developer IO Interactive announced today that Hitman 2 is getting a number of free updates throughout the month. Most of the content relates in some way to Halloween horrors including a frightful escalation contract and an elusive serial killer. The assassination simulator is also getting the modern sedative syringe as a new weapon.

Free updates like this is one of the ways that IO Interactive keeps players engaged with Hitman 2. And themed content is also a popular strategy to attract new and lapsed players. Those fans may then purchase the $40 expansion pass or help others discover Hitman 2 through word-of-mouth excitement.

IO Interactive has already launched two expansion packs for Hitman 2. These introduced new locations, weapons, and more. But for October, the studio is focusing on free content.

Here’s how Hitman 2 celebrates Halloween

On October 22, Hitman 2 is getting a Halloween escalation contract. But IO Interactive isn’t sharing any other specifics yet. In the trailer for the October content roadmap, IO showed a map with skeletons and jack-o’-lanterns. It also promised that completing the escalation would earn players some themed items. But the studio isn’t saying exactly what those unlocks are or even which map is getting the contract.

Other content drops this month include the Legacy Challenge Pack that has players taking on missions dressed as a scarecrow or a master vampire.

The roadmap caps off with a new Elusive Target contract called The Serial Killer. Elusive targets are limited-time events where players get one chance to successfully complete a mission. If you screw it up, the game closes off the mission for you forever. The Serial Killer begins October 25, and it is the first Elusive Target mission to take place on the suburban Whittleton Creek map.

Earlier in the month, IO Interactive is launching two Escalation missions. One has you playing as a murderous medic on October 3. The other has you tracking down and killing a character named The Holy Man on October 10. Finally, on October 11, the developer is bringing back The Warlord Elusive Target.