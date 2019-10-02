Microsoft’s Surface shindig is back, exactly one year after the last one. But this year’s annual hardware event is supposed to be even bigger. We know this because Microsoft sent us a vague “Save the date” request on August 27 — much sooner than usual. What’s more, this event doesn’t even have a proper name. The invite we received on September 12 merely stated: “Join us to see what’s next.” The Windows logo you see above is the only real hint: In addition to Surface, you can expect talk of Windows and chips.

This year, we’re expecting Microsoft to talk about Windows 10 and Windows 10X (codenamed Windows Lite). Leaks also point to a refreshed Surface Pro, a new Surface Pen, a refreshed Surface Laptop, an Arm-powered Surface, and maybe a dual-screen Surface. Don’t expect a refreshed Surface Go or Surface Book. There could, however, be a Cortana-powered speaker or earbuds.

You can stream the company’s hardware event on Microsoft.com here.

Microsoft has many events throughout the year, including Microsoft Build for developers, Microsoft Inspire for partners, and Microsoft Ignite for business and IT leaders. For hardware, however, this is the one to watch. Last year, the company started rolling out the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, refreshed its Surface Laptop and Surface Pro, unveiled Surface Studio 2, and even debuted Surface Headphones with Cortana.

The #MicrosoftEvent, as it is hashtagged, kicks off on October 2 at 10 a.m. Eastern (7 a.m. Pacific) in New York City. The keynote is scheduled to last about 1.5 hours, followed by a three-hour showcase. We will be covering today’s keynote live and following up with additional reporting and analysis as the day progresses. Follow along with us during the event here and on Twitter: @VentureBeat.