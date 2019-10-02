Microsoft announced something of a surprise during a press event in New York City this morning. Alongside a coterie of new Surface models, including a Surface laptop and an ultra-slim ARM-powered Surface tablet, the Seattle company debuted earbuds featuring voice controls.

They’ll be available later this year, starting at $249.

The new earbuds come a year after the launch of the Surface Headphones, which featured active noise cancelation, 40mm FreeEdge acoustic technology, and 15 hours of battery life. Like the Headphones and Amazon’s recently announced Echo Buds, the wireless Surface Earbuds feature active noise reduction and beam-forming microphones that pick up commands. Plus, they pack powerful drivers that deliver crisp sound without compromising on bass or vocals, powered by a rechargeable battery that lasts a full day.

One of the most intriguing features is PowerPoint integration. The Earbuds can create captions onscreen, courtesy text-to-speech services running in Microsoft’s Azure. It can even translate while you talk to one of roughly 60 languages.

The surface of the Surface Earbuds (no pun intended) are capacitive and recognize basic gestures like long-pressing, in addition to tapping (which plays and pauses music or takes or ends a phone call) and double-tapping (which switches to the next song in a playlist). A few of these are customizable from within the relevant settings screen in the companion app for Android, iOS, and Windows 10, as are things like equalization and volume.

Microsoft says the Surface Earbuds are “optimized” for Surface devices, but it concedes that they’ll pair with any Bluetooth-enabled laptop, smartphone, or tablet uncomplainingly. And as you’d expect, the earbuds support a full breadth of voice commands with respect to reminders, weather and traffic conditions, sports updates, and more.

As impressive as the Surface Earbuds appear to be at first glance, they’re a bit late to the AI-imbued earbuds party. Apple’s AirPods are now in their second generation. Amazon’s Echo Buds feature Bose’s noise-reduction technology. Meanwhile, brands like JLab, Beats, Jabra, and Samsung are beginning to push the envelope on battery life.

That’s all to say the Surface Earbuds have an upward climb ahead of them.