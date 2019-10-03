Investment accelerates GK’s expansion into emergency services

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 3, 2019–

GreenKey Technologies (GK), the leading provider of natural language processing for domain-specific workflows, today announced that Motorola Solutions has made a strategic investment in the company as it begins to deploy its automated speech recognition technology across its command center suite. The investment, a follow-on to GK’s Series B round that closed in March, will focus exclusively on building GK’s resource expertise, technology and deployment processes in the public safety field.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005068/en/

As a leading provider of U.S. public safety command center software, Motorola Solutions will use GK’s speech recognition technology to provide 9-1-1 call takers with real-time transcription of emergency calls.

“Over the past two years, we’ve worked with Motorola Solutions on building technology to decrease response times and lower the administrative burden for first responders,” said Anthony Tassone, founder and CEO of GreenKey. “Now that GK’s technology is trained to recognize the vocabulary used by first responders, we are thrilled to continue working with Motorola Solutions’ experts through the deployment and implementation stages ahead.”

“We are excited to be working closely with GK as a strategic partner to further advance our AI capabilities,” said Brad McManus, managing director, Venture Capital, Motorola Solutions. “GK’s speech recognition technology will be an important component in the digitization of the public safety market moving forward.”

About GreenKey Technologies (GK)

GreenKey Technologies (GK) is the creator of a patented speech recognition (ASR) and natural language processing (NLP) platform that recognizes complex jargon across real-time audio and text sources and transforms them into actionable insights. GK converts disparate communications streams into structured data tools that help banks, trading firms and emergency services operators automate complex workflows. Based in Chicago with offices in New York and London, GK is the premier insights recognition solution for over-the-counter trading desks. For more information, please visit greenkeytech.com.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, command center software, video security & analytics, and managed & support services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005068/en/

For GreenKey Technologies:

Sarah Tegel

stegel@greenkeytech.com

+1 773-301-8277

For Motorola Solutions:

Brittany Kelly

Motorola Solutions

brittany.kelly@motorolasolutions.com

+1 224-246-3914