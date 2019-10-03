Millennial Esports announced today it will create Allinsports Arena, an esports racing arena located in Miami.

Darren Cox, CEO of Millennial Esports, is revealing the arena during a talk at Esports BAR Miami, an esports conference I am attending this week.

Millennial Esports counts F1 superstars Juan Pablo Montoya and Rubens Barrichello as investors and advisors.

The Allinsports Arena will be the world’s first dedicated esports racing arena and will be located in Miami’s entertainment-heavy Wynwood neighborhood. The 12,000 square-feet arena is scheduled to be open in early 2020.

The arena complex will host traditional esports competitions as part of its growing business model. The facility will train both esports and real-world racing drivers. The company hopes it will be the first of many esports racing facilities planned for around the world.

Cox and Millennial Esports are the creators of the World’s Fastest Gamer contest, which just launched its second season last month. Gamers are competing for the chance to win a prize package worth more than $1 million.

The contest includes F1 and Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya as lead judge and will culminate in a finale contest that pits ten of the fastest esports racers on the planet to battle it out in an arena to win a year of racing for real with R-Motorsport and their partner Aston Martin.

Cox is also the founder of Nissan’s GT Academy – where he turned Grand Turismo gamers into real, pro race drivers. He now does the same with World’s Fastest Gamer.