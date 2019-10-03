Unity announced today that it has acquired ChilliConnect, a platform for live game management.

ChilliConnect gives developers tools to handle live game ops. Unity notes that the acquisition will give those who use its game-making engine an easier time managing their games after they launch.

“Creating games on Unity is a great first step, but developer teams of all sizes are then faced with the challenge of managing and maintaining those games, which can be very complicated and costly,” said Luc Barthelet, vice president and general manager of cloud services at Unity Technologies, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “ChilliConnect is the connecting piece for Unity developers, providing the essential LiveOps and backend services needed to successfully operate a connected game. Having ChilliConnect onboard closes the loop for developers to create, operate, and monetize their game with Unity, and we’re very excited to have them as part of the team.”

ChilliConnect also gives developers cloud-based game services. This makes it possible to add online game features without studios have to run their own server infrastructure.