The mean goose is coming for you, Sony and Microsoft fans. After dominating Nintendo Switch and PC, Untitled Goose Game is migrating to PS4 and Xbox One. Developer House House told Australian news outlet ABC (via Eurogamer) that the team is working on the ports right now.

The studio hasn’t revealed a release date for when it will loose the goose for Sony’s and Microsoft’s consoles. But if you primarily play games on a PS4 or Xbox One and have watched the criminal bird’s success with envy, you probably shouldn’t have to wait too long. And you should want to get in on the mischief because the bird deserves his success.

Unleashing the vile avian on more consoles should only lead to more success for House House. Untitled Goose Game hit No. 1 on Nintendo Switch’s download chart in the United States this past week. And it continues to hang around that spot. The game is also available on the Epic Games Store on PC, but that platform does not have any public performance charts.

House House did tell ABC that the game has surpassed 100,000 copies sold, but it has probably sold a lot more than that. At points, more people were downloading Untitled Goose Game on Switch than the recently released The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. And other indies, like Shovel Knight from developer Yacht Club Games, sold more than 370,000 copies on Switch in a year. And Shovel Knight hit the Switch a year after every other platform got the game.

After Untitled Goose Game hits PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, what’s next?

While House House is working on the console ports of Untitled Goose Game, it is also considering a potential mobile version. But don’t take that as confirmation that it will come to iOS and Android. Cabel Sasser, founder of Untitled Goose Game’s publisher Panic Inc., explained on Twitter that a mobile port would require some extra effort.

“We’re still chewing on [a mobile port],” Sasser wrote in a tweet. “It’ll take a lot of design work to make a version that works good for touch controls.”

Whether or not the goose appears on your phone, House House told ABC that it’s planning to begin work on a new project. But it would also make sense to expect the studio to maybe expand on Untitled Goose Game with more content. New areas and characters to interact with seems like it could get people back and playing. But maybe even just themed events that change the look and sound of the world.

Imagine a ghost goose harassing trick-or-treaters with a spooky honk on Halloween.

So far, House House has stopped short of confirming any potential add-ons or expansions for Untitled Goose Game.