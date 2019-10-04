Activision Blizzard announced today Call of Duty: Mobile has surpassed 35 million downloads less than a week after its launch.

The mobile version of Activision Blizzard’s hit shooter franchise launched on October 1 for Android and iOS. According to Activision Blizzard, it achieved this milestone faster than any other first or third-person shooter on Android or iOS. On Wednesday, mobile industry analyst Sensor Tower reported that Call of Duty: Mobile was at 20 million installs.

The game reached No. 1 app ranking based on downloads in over 100 countries. The shooter is available in all Google Play and Apple App Store regions except for Mainland China, Vietnam, and China.

Call of Duty: Mobile replicates the experience of classic multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch. It also includes a battle royale mode, the second take on the experience for the series following Blackout from last year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

The next non-mobile entry in the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, comes out on October 25 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.