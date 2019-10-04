HyperX stuffed its latest gaming headset with technology. And yet, the Cloud Orbit S doesn’t come across as a gimmick. Instead, it is HyperX expanding its successful strategy into the high-end.

The Cloud Orbit S is available now for $330. And for that price, you get a suite of innovations. The Orbit S uses Audeze planar magnetic drivers, and Waves Nx 3D audio and head tracking. You can also opt for a non-S version of the Orbit that doesn’t include the tracking while shaving $30 off the price.

Audeze’s planar magnetic drivers are a more accurate (and expensive) alternative to the standard dynamic cone drivers that you find in most headphones. The major benefit of Audeze’s technology is that it is far less prone to distorting sound. But it also produces more vibrant bass and more natural audio.

Headphone audio doesn’t sound like the real world. Dynamic cone drivers create odd-shaped sound waves that your brain can tell is artificial. Planar magnetic drivers produce waves that are much closer to what you hear in the real world. This enables the Orbit S to trick you into thinking your game audio is coming from your external environment.

The Waves Nx 3D processing and head tracking amplifies that sensation. The 3D “throws” the audio to accurate positions around you. And then the head tracking adjusts the audio in each ear as you twist your noggin.

HyperX’s Cloud Orbit S combines its various technologies to great effect

When all of these technologies are working together, the Orbit S almost feels like a magic trick. I’ve had multiple instances where I’ve removed the headset because I thought a sound was coming from the world around me or maybe my speakers.

That’s the kind of realism that you’ll get from the Cloud Orbit S. And it’s why I recommend it. It supports PC, consoles, and smartphones with 3.5mm headphone jacks. And its microphone is excellent.

If you’re looking to spend $300+ on a gaming headset, HyperX did a ton of work to ensure the Orbit S gives you your money’s worth. This is what happens when an engineering and design team has a deep understanding of its product and a clear vision of how to make something new.