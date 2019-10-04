Osmo and Disney are unveiling Super Studio Frozen 2, a drawing app that uses artificial intelligence and Disney characters.

The learning application is part of the promotional activity arriving in advance of the November 22 debut of Frozen 2, the sequel to the 2013 animated film Frozen that generated $1.2 billion at the box office.

Osmo previously launched Osmo Super Studio in 2018 with themes such as Mickey Mouse, Disney Princess, and The Incredibles. The Disney Princess version resonated with fans with more than 1.7 million drawings, said Pramod Sharma, CEO of Osmo, in an interview with GamesBeat. Now the latest edition has material from the Frozen 2 universe.

“It’s been a big investment for us. A lot of the work has been on creating content and learning how to draw characters,” said Sharma. “Here, we are focusing on some of the same demographic and fans who made Disney Princess successful.”

Kids guide the story in Osmo Super Studio by creating real-world drawings that are “pulled” into the story’s digital world. It boosts kids’ creativity as they help to shape the storyline with whatever they imagine belongs in the tale. Kids can follow Anna, Elsa, and the whole Frozen crew through the story, adding their original art and immersing with the story.

Over the holidays, you can expect cross-promotion of the Osmo title with Frozen 2, Sharma said.

“We think it is a very unique product, as no one else has the Osmo platform,” he said.

The platform uses AI to discern what a child is drawing in front of the iPad’s camera. It can see colors and shapes, and that makes the interaction with the child seem more magical.

Frozen fans can explore scenes and characters from the new movie and experience the following special features:

Trivia: They can learn fun facts inspired by the scenes and characters.

Costumes from the movie: They can check out costumes and create gowns worn by Elsa or Anna.

Tutorials: Kids can learn to draw Olaf with precision and guidance.

Enhanced coloring features: Kids can draw, color, or add glitter as they put their art into your favorite Frozen moments.

Unique formula markers: Unique Wet Erase Markers make it easy clear the Super Sketchpad and create additional drawings.

Drawing Gallery: Kids can collect their favorite art and show it family and friends.

Improving drawing skills

Drawing is a critical childhood activity linked to social and emotional development, according to research from the National Endowment for Arts. It’s also a way to ignite the imagination and create new worlds with friends.

Osmo Super Studio combines the fun of Disney characters and storytelling with the power of art and self-expression so kids can bring characters to life.

Osmo’s proprietary Reflective AI technology — which allows iPad or Fire Tablet cameras to “see” physical objects in front of it — is at the heart of this new drawing experience that gives kids a blank canvas to express themselves through story and by drawing their favorite Disney characters.

Osmo Super Studio is suggested for kids ages 5 and up and is available as an add-on to existing Osmo sets for $19. Target will carry an exclusive Super Studio Kit that includes an Osmo iPad Base for $59.

Get your copy of Osmo Super Studio Disney Frozen 2 today at PlayOsmo.com and Amazon.com for $19.

Founded in 2013 by ex-Google engineers Sharma and Jerome Scholler, the Osmo Play System fuses digital gameplay and physical interaction. Byju’s bought Osmo in January.