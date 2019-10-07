Advanced Micro Devices unveiled its Radeon RX 5500 series graphics chips and cards, targeting midrange gaming laptops and desktops with high-efficiency graphics performance.

AMD said the chips use the AMD RDNA gaming architecture and 7-nanometer manufacturing, and they target high-performance 1080p gaming. The Radeon RX 5500 targets graphics in desktops and the Radeon RX 5500M graphics processing unit (GPU) is for gaming laptops.

Global manufacturers using the products are as follows:

MSI is expected to launch the world’s first Radeon RX 5500M-powered gaming notebook later this month.

HP and Lenovo are planning to offer Radeon RX 5500 cards in high-performance desktop gaming PCs beginning this November.

Acer is expected to launch systems with the cards this December.

The Radeon RX 5500 provides up to 1.6 times higher performance-per-watt than current Radeon graphics cards based on Graphics Core Next (GCN) architecture, as well as up to 37 percent faster performance on average than the competitive product in select titles at 1080p, AMD said. The RX 5500M provides up to 30 percent faster performance on average than the competition.

Analyst Jon Peddie of Jon Peddie Research believes it will target the $100 graphics card market, where Nvidia typically does not compete. As such, the competition will likely be low-end integrated graphics from Intel, he said in an email to GamesBeat.

New features include:

Radeon Image Sharpening (RIS), bringing crispness and clarity to in-game visuals that have been softened by upscaling and post-process effects.

AMD FidelityFX, offering an open-source toolkit for game developers to add high-quality post-process effects while offering the optimal balance of visual fidelity and performance.

Radeon Anti-Lag, significantly decreasing input-to-display response times, making Borderlands 3 up to 23% more responsive with Radeon RX 5500 series graphics.

Largest gaming display ecosystem, with over 950 supported monitors for gamers to enjoy stutter-free, tear-free gameplay thanks to Radeon FreeSync and FreeSync 2 HDR technology.

And with AMD’s latest Raise the Game bundle, gamers are offered their choice of Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint with the purchase of eligible pre-configured desktop and notebook systems with the Radeon RX 5500 and RX 5500M GPUs.

Kevin Krewell, analyst at Tirias Research, said in an email to GamesBeat, “While AMD didn’t list the targeted price points for the Radeon RX 5500 series cards, the company compared performance against the $150 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, which indicates the AMD price target. It looks like a solid upgrade from the Radeon 480. There’s also a short card reference card that should be good for small form factor PCs.”