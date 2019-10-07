Celigo, an eight-year-old integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) provider headquartered in San Francisco with satellite offices in the Netherlands, India, and the Philippines, has raised $20 million in a series B funding round. This brings its total raised to $32 million, following an earlier $12.3 million series A. NewSpring Capital led the round, with participation from Blossom Street Ventures and current investor TVC Capital.

Founder and CEO Jan Arendtsz, a former NetSuite integration services director, said the fresh funds will fuel product R&D and the development of Celigo’s automation technologies. “Celigo has reimagined what integration should be,” he added. “With today’s proliferation of business applications, the older generation of iPaaS solutions has hit its limits. Celigo’s mission is to simplify the building and management of all integrations, without any compromise in capabilities, so that both IT and business users can work side by side to automate business processes.”

Celigo hasn’t achieved the name recognition of Jitterbit, MuleSoft, and other rivals occupying the multibillion-dollar iPaaS market, but its process integration and software automation products are no less robust, on the whole. Each is designed to facilitate the management of connections among hundreds of distinct third-party platforms and services, in part through a step-by-step setup wizard that includes API assistants and adaptors for JSON, XML, FTP, AS2, EDI, SQL, webhooks, and more.

Using the Integrator tool, customers can create or tap preconfigured templates available through Celigo’s marketplace. Those same customers can generate multiple imports and exports as part of a single integration flow and build and share their own stacks while bulk-uploading hundreds or even millions of records to popular cloud apps. Additionally, from a bespoke dashboard built into Celigo’s backend, they’re able to monitor and troubleshoot integration flows and re-run these flows (or view error details) if need be.

For clients seeking a more plug-and-play solution, there’s Celigo’s integration apps, or standalone software-as-a-service apps that connect two or more enterprise applications. They come ready to deploy with flows for common use cases, and they’re regularly updated with bug fixes and security patches.

Celigo’s CloudExtend targets NetSuite and Salesforce customers — including Evernote, Sony, Peloton, and Rubbermaid — with products that connect apps from the aforementioned two brands. Its team specifically focuses on Excel, Outlook, and Gmail integrations, along with other enterprise resource management and customer relationship management automations. CloudExtend for NetSuite enables users to access and edit NetSuite data directly from within Excel, for example, and to leverage functions to retrieve, update, add, and delete data from multiple record types. Meanwhile, CloudExtend for Outlook memorializes key emails and file attachments on NetSuite records.

Celigo says its Salesforce-NetSuite integration app is used by over 1,000 companies. More broadly, it counts among its paying customers brands like J.D. Powers, Glassdoor, Twilio, Crossfit, Buscemi, Tea Forte, Brandmuscle, Lootcrate, Docker, Foursquare, Carbonite, Sumo Logic, Looker, and “thousands” of others.

“As companies, both small and large, seek digital transformation to compete in the modern economy, they’re looking for integration solutions to automate business processes at scale and with quick time to value,” said NewSpring Partner’s Brian Kim. “We believe Celigo is well positioned to capture greater iPaaS market share, due to its unique simplicity and flexibility.”

TVC Capital Managing Partner’s Steve Hamerslag added: “We are thrilled with Celigo’s progress to date and believe that this next round of funding will fuel our next level of growth.”