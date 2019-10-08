Call of Duty: Mobile has reached 100 million downloads one week after its October 1 launch, according to market analyst Sensor Tower.

This is more than the first week of any other mobile game, beating the 90 million that Mario Kart Tour brought in. Most of Call of Duty: Mobile’s downloads are coming from iOS, accounting for 55.7% of the total. That leaves 44.3% for Android.

Call of Duty: Mobile replicates the experience of Call of Duty multiplayer with classic modes like Team Deathmatch. It also includes a battle royale mode. The next non-mobile entry in the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, comes out on October 25 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The mobile game has been most popular in the U.S., which claims 17.3 million of the 100 million downloads. India was next with 13.7 million.

Call of Duty: Mobile earned $17.7 million in player spending during its first week, making an average revenue per download of about $0.17.