Ubisoft said that the latest downloadable content (DLC) will debut for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 on October 15. Episode 2 of the DLC of the post-pandemic open-world game will highlight fighting in the Pentagon.

Episode 2 — Pentagon: The Last Castle will be available for Year 1 pass holders on October 15 and October 22 for all players. The game’s improvements, including the Conflict map and new player-versus-player (PvP) mode, will be available for all players on October 15.

The Division 2 launched earlier this year on the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and now it is on Uplay+, Ubisoft’s subscription service. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will also launch on the new generation gaming platform, Stadia.

The game is about a secret military organization, dubbed The Division, that tries to restore order in the nation’s capital in the wake of a pandemic. The Agents of The Division have to band together to defeat heavily armed criminals and other factions vying for power in a destroyed Washington, D.C.

The latest episode in The Division 2’s Year 1 free content plan features escalation in Washington D.C. for Division Agents, as Black Tusk forces from Episode 1 continue to wreak havoc around the city. In Episode 2, players must fight to solve the ongoing outbreak crisis. It will be up to Agents to uncover the secrets inside the Pentagon before it falls into the hands of The Black Tusk faction.

Two new main missions

At the beginning of Episode 2, players will investigate a transmission from a fellow Agent scouting the Pentagon for the perfusion bioreactor. Securing the bioreactor would allow Agents to replicate the antiviral samples recovered at Tidal Basin. Agents must navigate flood damage and Black Tusk forces to take back The Last Castle. After securing their safe house, players will be able to access the two replayable main missions of Episode 2

First main mission – Pentagon: Agents will discover the location of the perfusion bioreactor inside the Pentagon’s underground research facility. The Black Tusk have already infiltrated the lab and are attempting to extract the reactor.

Second main mission – DARPA Research Labs: Players must make their way through the Pentagon and into the DARPA Labs, as the Black Tusk are in the process of transporting the perfusion bioreactor through an abandoned Cold War tunnel network.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

New technician specialization

Effective October 15, Year 1 pass holders will instantly unlock the Technician Specialization. Players who do not own the Year 1 pass can unlock the Technician Specialization by completing a series of objectives. Additional rewards, including a signature weapon skin, are also available once the specialization is unlocked.

The latest specialization includes:

Signature Weapon: P-017 Launcher – a multi-missile launcher. Agents can lock-on and hit up to six enemies (depending on available ammo). With a simple push of a button, six missiles are unleashed to seek out their targets.

Sidearm: Maxim 9

Skill Variant: Artificer Hive

Grenade Mod: EMP Grenade

Classified Assignments (Exclusive only to Year 1 Pass holders): Agents can take on two new Classified Assignments at a Boathouse and Embassy.

Marina: Outcasts have been moving weapons and supplies into a boathouse on the Potomac River, which was used as a transport depot during the outbreak to move assets to the Potomac Center and Roosevelt Island. Agents must investigate and seize all the weapons they can find.

Embassy: A Joint Task Force helicopter filled with supplies was shot down by the Outcasts and crashed through the roof of the Mexican Embassy in Washington D.C. Agents will be tasked to locate the helicopter rescue the pilot and secure the supplies before the Outcasts get there.

The latest title update also brings a number of fixes and improvements, as well as a brand new PvP mode.

Major Fixes and Improvements

Players will see significant game improvements in The Division 2 effective October 15. These improvements were developed thanks to community feedback on game forums and following last month’s Elite Task Force workshop, during which community members visited Ubisoft Massive studio in Malmö, Sweden to share thoughts and ideas about the game. Fixes and improvements include:

Targeted Loot

Named Items overhauled

Crafting Changes

Recalibration Changes

Filled Brands

Inventory Management 2.0

Increased stash space

Rebalance of talents and weapons

Dark Zone Server Transfers

Updated Thieves’ Den Vendor

Dark Zone Supply Drops Changes

Occupied Dark Zone Ambushes

Normalization in Dark Zone changes

Conflict: Loadout Selection during map voting

Bonus armor visualization increased

Conflict: End of Match Rewards changes

Stored tutorials

As part of Ubisoft’s commitment to the overall fixes and improvements to the game, The Division 2’s second raid will be delayed. The additional time allows the development team to focus on the overall quality of The Division 2, while developing a raid that will better meet the standards of its players.

New conflict PvP mode

The new Team Elimination PvP mode pits two teams of four into a best-of-seven round battle in D.C. Rounds will end once an entire team has been eliminated or time has expired. Team Elimination provides a teamwork focused tactical experience for players. Team Elimination takes effect on October 15.

New map: The “Wharf”

The new map ‘Wharf’ is on par with previous PvP maps in terms of size and takes players to an abandoned fishing harbor. It offers tactical gameplay opportunities, through flanking routes and raised positions.

Free weekend

Players who did not have a chance to play The Division 2 yet will have the opportunity to try the game for free later this month.

In addition, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will be on sale, allowing players to continue the adventure at a discounted price. Those who purchase the game after the free weekend will keep their progression.