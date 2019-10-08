If you’re in need of a good night’s sleep, you might want to check out the crowdfunding campaign for the Adiva One bed that gently rocks you to sleep.

The Adiva One is a “sleep and relaxation platform” that induces sleep and produces a calming effect on its occupants, according to Bruxelles, Belgium-based Adiva Sprl. You can preorder the bed on Indiegogo for $1,500 (compared to the $3,000 expected retail price).

Silicon Valley companies have been obsessed with sleep, as the region is well known for its long working hours and accompanying sleep deprivation. But most of those efforts have gone into apps that measure sleep quality.

“Based on worldwide statistical data, the average sleep time nowadays is 6.8 hours,” said founder Adrian Fratila in a statement. “Lack of sleep negatively affects quality of life, leading to poor performance, mental health issues, and depression. And although these facts are common knowledge changing sleep habits is hard, particularly due to modern pressures.”

Research suggests that a slow oscillatory motion applied to a bed induces sleep and produces a calming effect on its occupants. Rocking not only facilitates sleep onset but has a persistent effect on brain oscillations and spindles, a hallmark of deep sleep, the company said.

Image Credit: Adiva

The Adiva One promises to improve sleep quality by facilitating sleep onset through motion oscillation (within a range of 4 centimeters) and enhancing sleep depth to make the most out of the limited number of hours people sleep.

“The benefits of Adiva One could be immense,” said Adiva operations director Irina Dragoman in a statement. “Rocking is known to boost deep sleep and sleep maintenance, implicitly reducing the risk for type two diabetes, mental health conditions such as depression, or heart diseases and stroke. Good sleep improves physical and mental performance and memory improvement. Not to mention [that] rocking can help ease the stress and anxiety brought on by our high pressure, high-tech lives.”

Adiva’s proprietary tech features whisper quiet 20dBA actuators and four modular supporting bed legs that can be attached to almost any existing bed without requiring specialist expertise. A control unit synchronizes the leg motion and communicates to the internet. Users have the option to control Adiva by remote control, a smartphone app for advanced control and sleep history visualisation, or Alexa voice control.

Two built-in motion sensors clip to the bed mattress for integrated sleep monitoring. The control system monitors and analyses user sleep cycles, automatically adjusting the bed oscillation speed and intensity in order to keep the user in a state of deep sleep.

Adiva One has a stainless steel design to support a bed with occupants weighing up to a total of 2,200 lbs (1000kg). Users can expect low power consumption of around 20 watts for a single bed and 50 watts for a very large Californian bed.

All data is securely encrypted in the control unit. The bed is expected to be available in March 2020. Adiva Sprl was founded in 2015.