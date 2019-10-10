MouseBelt has launched a blockchain startup accelerator and a Blockchain Education Alliance aimed at creating a workforce ready to take jobs in the blockchain economy.

The move is a recognition that there is a shortage of blockchain-savvy technical talent and that many students today don’t understand the technology.

The alliance’s first members include Stellar Development Foundation, Tron, Hedera, Icon, Ontology, Wanchain, Harmony One, Nervos, Orbs, LTO Network, Emurgo, Nem, and ETC Labs. These blockchain companies will work collectively to provide university students with the connections and knowledge needed to enter the workforce and contribute to the growing industry.

San Francisco-based MouseBelt will announce an additional 15 members in the near future.

Image Credit: Mousebelt

The Blockchain Education Alliance will cultivate a network of 20 leaders in both industry and academia to jointly develop educational initiatives that accelerate mass adoption of blockchain technology. MouseBelt will organize meetups, face-to-face meetings, hackathons, and more to support collaboration. Members can also engage with researchers to develop new use cases that will address specific challenges within their industry.

“Students are demanding blockchain education,” said Ashlie Meredith, director of MouseBelt University, in a statement. “Universities need established experts in the space to help develop curriculum and projects — and [the member companies] are well positioned to share valuable knowledge. We have an opportunity to have a positive impact on how blockchain technology is introduced to students, which will result in more blockchain developers, more innovative research, and higher quality companies.”

The Blockchain Education Alliance is the most recent development of MouseBelt’s University Program, which comprises a network of over 67 student blockchain organizations in 14 countries. The University Program has also established partnerships with some of the leading engineering departments worldwide, including at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), University of California at Santa Barbara (UCSB), and University of California at Davis (UCSD), through their UC Blockchain Initiative.

Image Credit: Mousebelt

MouseBelt is inviting administrators, researchers, policy makers, and enterprise and industry professionals to work collectively to cultivate the next generation of blockchain leaders. Alliance members can provide mentorship through the university program by advising during office hours, hosting workshops, and providing educational content.

Enterprise partners can connect with leading educational institutions to fund research, academic conferences, and accredited blockchain courses addressing various use cases. Developers, platforms, and protocols can help deploy real-world pilots of innovative solutions in collaboration with students, researchers, and MouseBelt’s development shop. Partner organizations will also be eligible to receive training and resources to further their knowledge of blockchain.

This will be the third semester MouseBelt has offered educational content, advising, and funding for student blockchain organizations. With the launch of the Blockchain Education Alliance, MouseBelt hopes to bring more resources to students’ activities.