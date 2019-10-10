Safe In Our World is unveiling itself as a mental health charity today for the video games industry. Debuting on World Mental Health Day, the nonprofit is aimed at raising awareness of mental health issues among both gamers and developers.

The announcement of the charity coincided with the second day of the International Games Summit on Mental Health, which is finishing up today in Toronto.

With over 50% of the world’s population playing video games, and one in four people globally affected by mental health issues, the task ahead is daunting. Safe In Our World will drive forward initiatives to support and help players around the world.

Safe in Our World is an accredited charity supported by industry luminaries, veterans and ambassadors across the world, and its mission is to create an online destination where people can seek help, gain access to resources and information, and discover stories from real people within and surrounding the games industry.

Image Credit: Fractured Minds/Wired Productions

Safe in Our World aims to enable conversations by destigmatizing the mental health conditions; helping a generation of creators, professionals and layers come together in support of each other. Mark Chandler, organizer of the mental health summit mentioned above, noted how there were relatively few men attending the first-ever summit.

The first initiative from Safe In Our World is to highlight mental health issues through vital exposure in gaming experiences, beginning with Fractured Minds from 2017 BAFTA Young Games Designer award winner, Emily Mitchell. Then a 17-year-old, she found solace through game development. The group will announce more projects in the coming weeks that will support Safe In Our World’s mission.

Fractured Minds depicts Emily’s personal journey through mental health issues and reflects the true spirit of the positive effects that video games can have on the lives of players. Wired Productions will publish Fractured Minds, with 80% of all game profits to be split evenly between a private fund for Emily’s future and supporting Safe In Our World initiatives which will help others.

Launching soon on digital platforms for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Switch, Fractured Minds will cost $1.99. Wired Productions, an independent global publisher known for supporting indie developers from around the world, will publish the title.

Image Credit: Fractured Minds/Wired Productions

Gaming industry veterans Gareth Williams, Leo Zullo, and Neil Broadhead started the charity, with involvement from Aaron Cooper and Al Hibberd. They envisioned creating a haven for gamers and others dating back to 2017.

“The video games industry creates worlds for a huge number of vulnerable people, and it is our duty to help and support them,” said Zullo, chair and trustee at Safe In Our World. “We can reach them and share this message if we work together; we can actually make a difference.”

He continued, “Safe In Our World is the first step in these efforts, and we’re delighted with the response within the industry and the partners and individuals who are joining this initiative.”

The team worked meticulously to research the necessary steps to create Safe In Our World, and a diverse range of like-minded international companies and individuals equally as committed and passionate about helping those in need provide support. Information on those involved is available to view online.

Safe In Our World welcomes the interest of video game developers, publishers, service providers, and content creators in how they can support the charity. The charity is registered in England and Wales, but its mission is global.

“There’s so much work to do in both awareness and the changing of attitudes within our industry, as well as within the communities we create and serve,” said Gina Jackson, trustee for Safe In Our World, in a statement. “Safe In Our World takes its first steps today, and we’re delighted that Emily has allowed Fractured Minds to support the charity. It’s such a poignant experience, and one we’re humbled she’s allowing us to share with the world in aid of Safe In Our World.”