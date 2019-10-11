Riot Games said that esports players and “shout casters” participating in the 2019 League of Legends World Championships should not discuss personal views on sensitive issues, such as the Hong Kong protests, during broadcasts.

The move echoes one made by Blizzard Entertainment when it cracked down on an esports player who brought up the Hong Kong protests during a Hearthstone broadcast interview. Like Blizzard, Riot gets a lot of revenue from China and it is prepared to risk that money by giving players a platform for raising hell with the Chinese crackdown. On top of that, brands are often loathe to be associated with anything to do with politics at sporting and entertainment events.

John Needham, the head of League of Legends esports, said that players and casters should “refrain from discussing any of these topics on air.” Riot didn’t say if this applied to the players’ personal channels.

Image Credit: Riot Games

Blizzard banned Hearthstone player Chung “blitzchung” Ng Wai for a year and took away his winnings for his pro-protest comments on Sunday in a post-game interview.