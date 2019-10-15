It’s that time of year again. The Made by Google 2019 event kicks off at 10 a.m. Eastern (7 a.m. Pacific) today in the heart of New York City, marking only the second time the company has hosted a product briefing of this scale outside of the Bay Area. And thanks to countless leaks, it looks to have little in the way of surprises.

Google’s streaming the event on YouTube. You can watch it here.

So what do we expect to see? Well, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL — two new flagships to replace the aging Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in Google’s smartphone lineup — are a virtual certainty. If rumors are true, they’ll have upgraded processors and dual cameras and a radar sensor — the product of Google’s Project Soli — that can detect gestures with submillimeter accuracy.

As for what else might be on hand, Google’s second-gen mesh networking product — Nest Wifi, the successor to Google Wifi — will likely make an appearance. Rumblings suggest it will inherit its progenitor’s smarts, namely algorithms that automatically switch among frequency bands and spectrum channels based on congestion and connected devices’ locations. It’s also said to be compatible with the Google Assistant and to allow owners to pause internet in certain rooms or for specific devices and to give devices priority over others.

Also on tap: the Pixelbook Go, follow-up to the two-year-old Pixelbook. The Pixelbook Go reportedly boasts a lightweight magnesium alloy exterior and a 13.3-inch touchscreen display (with a 16:9 aspect ratio) and a resolution from 1080p up to 4K, depending on the configuration. Improved front-firing speakers and dual microphones are likely to be in tow, plus Intel chips in Core m3, i5, or i7 flavors.

We’ve seen signs of a Google Assistant-powered Nest Mini smart speaker with a wall mount and a sequel to the much-maligned Pixel Buds. But who knows? Today might bring updated Chromecast hardware, an AI-powered colorization feature in Google Photos, and the general availability of Google’s web agent — Duplex on the web — that autonomously handles things like rental car bookings and movie tickets.

No matter which gadgets make their debut, expect an action-packed morning — and stay tuned to VentureBeat. We’re in attendance, and we’ll be covering the news live as it happens.

Follow all of our Made by Google coverage here and on Twitter at @VentureBeat.