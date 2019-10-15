League of Legends is finally getting a port. Riot Games announced that it is bringing the multiplayer online battle arena to iOS and Android in 2020. The publisher launched a trailer for League of Legends: Wild Rift, and it is promising to begin rolling out some beta tests before the end of the year.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is not just the PC version running on smartphones. Riot is adapting the game for touch devices with some key changes. The map is slightly different to facilitate shorter matches. So instead of spending 45 minutes in a battle, Riot is going for something closer to 15-to-20 minutes.

You can sign up for the open beta now on the Wild Rift website. The first tests will begin in China, but they will expand to other regions soon.

This alternative version of League of Legends is getting full support from Riot. It has a ranked mode, and the studio is promising that it is always free-to-play with no pay-to-win mechanics. And PC LOL players will get bonuses for picking up the game on another platform.

League of Legends is not the first MOBA for mobile or consoles. Arena of Valor and Vainglory are already both popular takes on the formula on iOS and Android. And on consoles, you can play Smite. Other console MOBAs, like Paragon and Battleborn, failed to find an audience.