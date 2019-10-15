At its hardware event in New York City today, Google announced the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, succeeding the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, respectively. The headphone jack is still missing, but at least the notch is gone.

Preorders begin today, and the devices will begin shipping on October 24. Before you get out your credit card, you might want to see exactly what you’re getting with the newest Pixels.

We’re assuming you’re not into Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, nor Samsung’s Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10+, and Galaxy Note10+ 5G. You want the latest Android software and the fastest updates, plus all of Google’s mobile software smarts.

The tables below show you what Google changed in terms of specs, comparing the Pixel 3 to the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 3 XL to the Pixel 4 XL.

Pixel 3 versus Pixel 4

Pixel 3 Pixel 4 Price $799, $899 $799, $899 Storage 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB Display 5.5-inch, 443ppi, up to 60Hz 5.7-inch, 444ppi, up to 90Hz CPU/GPU Snapdragon 845, Adreno 630 Snapdragon 855, Adreno 640 RAM 4GB 6GB Sensors Pixel Imprint, Active Edge Motion Sense, Active Edge Rear camera 1 12.2MP, 1.4 μm; f/1.8 12.2MP, 1.4 μm; f/1.7 Rear camera 2 N/A 16MP, 1.0 μm; f/2.4 Video recording 4K at 30fps 4K at 30fps Front camera 1 8MP, f/1.8 8MP, f/2.0 Front camera 2 8MP, f/2.2 N/A Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Battery 2,915 mAh 2,800 mAh Resistance IP68 IP68 Height 5.7 inches (145.6 mm) 5.7 inches (147.1 mm) Width 2.7 inches (68.2 mm) 2.7 inches (68.2 mm) Depth 0.3 inch (7.9 mm) 0.3 inch (8.2 mm) Weight 5.22 ounces (148 grams) 5.71 ounces (162 grams) SIM card eSIM eSIM Project Fi Yes Yes Connector USB Type-C USB Type-C OS Android Pie Android 10 Colors Just Black, Clearly White, Not Pink Just Black, Clearly White, Oh So Orange

Pixel 3 XL versus Pixel 4 XL

And now for the bigger phones:

Pixel 3 XL Pixel 4 XL Price $899, $999 $899, $999 Storage 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB Display 6.3-inch, 523ppi, up to 60Hz 6.3-inch, 537ppi, up to 90Hz CPU/GPU Snapdragon 845, Adreno 630 Snapdragon 855, Adreno 640 RAM 4GB 6GB Sensors Pixel Imprint, Active Edge Motion Sense, Active Edge Rear camera 1 12.2MP, 1.4 μm; f/1.8 12.2MP, 1.4 μm; f/1.7 Rear camera 2 N/A 16MP, 1.0 μm; f/2.4 Video recording 4K at 30fps 4K at 30fps Front camera 1 8MP, f/1.8 8MP, f/2.0 Front camera 2 8MP, f/2.2 N/A Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Battery 3,430 mAh 3,700 mAh Resistance IP68 IP68 Height 6.2 inches (158.0 mm) 6.3 inches (160.4 mm) Width 2.9 inches (76.7 mm) 3.0 inches (75.1 mm) Depth 0.3 inch (7.9 mm) 0.3 inch (8.2 mm) Weight 6.49 ounces (184 grams) 6.81 ounces (193 grams) SIM card eSIM eSIM Project Fi Yes Yes Connector USB Type-C USB Type-C OS Android Pie Android 10 Colors Just Black, Clearly White, Not Pink Just Black, Clearly White, Oh So Orange

If you’re going from the Pixel 3 to the Pixel 4, you’ll get a slightly larger and heavier phone, with a bigger screen but smaller battery. If you’re going from the Pixel 3 XL to the Pixel 4 XL, the same is true, except you will get a slightly larger battery. In both cases, you’ll be paying the same for the new generation and swapping dual front-facing cameras for dual rear-facing cameras, and getting a faster processor. Oh, and Google has finally upped the RAM, though other Android flagships still have way more.