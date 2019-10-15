Google today released the second-generation version of Pixel Buds, earbuds with a dedicated chip for on-device machine learning that gets rid of the string that held the first generation earbuds together. The device is made to allow environmental ambient sound and uses adaptive sound to adjust volume based on your environment so it may go up on subway and down when walking home.

The new Pixel Buds go on sale in spring 2020 for $179.

Pixel Buds made its debut today alongside the latest version of Pixelbook Go and the anticipated release of Google’s flagship smartphone Pixel 4 at a Made by Google hardware event held in New York City.

Unlike other devices introduced in the hardware event, little was known about Pixel Buds before they were announced onstage at The Shed, a performing arts center.

The latest version of Google’s Pixel Buds will be able to get hands-free access to Google Assistant so you just have to say “Hey Google” to start a podcast, send a text message or translate a language.

The device also has long-range Bluetooth connection to keep you connected event when your phone isn’t by your side so you can leave phone in locker at gym. That’s across 3 rooms indoors and near 100 yards outdoors. The new Pixel Buds get 5 hours of continuous listening time on a single charge and up to 24 hours when using wireless charging case.

The first generation Pixel Buds made their debut just two years ago, and the Pixel Buds reboot is a welcome one, as the initial pair were not super popular. While the Babel Fish tech we’ve all dreamed of was what Google demonstrated onstage two years ago, tests by VentureBeat found the translator capable of translating snippets of speech at a time no longer than 10 seconds.

Since the release of the first Pixel Buds, far superior earbuds from Samsung Galaxy Buds, Apple AirPods 2, and others were released, while Amazon’s Echo Buds are due out next month.

Earbuds connected with Google Assistant on a smartphone can do things like record reminders, and do things like deliver navigation instructions. That’s the same any pair of headphones plugged into an Android smartphone, but headphones with a Google Assistant integration can also do things like read you SMS messages or Facebook Messenger notifications and let you dictate answers back.

For people with a need or desire to wear headphones on a near-constant basis, hands-free “Hey Google” control can lead to efficiency gains and lower a barrier to AI assistant adoption rates.

More to come.