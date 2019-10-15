Wheels has raised a $50 million round of venture capital for its micro-mobility platform that uses electric vehicles with a design that falls somewhere between scooters and bikes.

Based in Los Angeles, the company has built an ebike, but with a minimal frame, narrow seat, and smaller wheels than most conventional dockless electric bikes. However, the company says the Wheels’ vehicles are a safer and more comfortable alternative to scooters thanks to the ability to sit, their thicker wheels, and a lower center of gravity.

“Our dedication to safety and sustainability has been core to our mission from the start, and now it’s proving to be a major competitive differentiator within the market,” said Joshua Viner, CEO at Wheels, in a statement.

The funding is the latest sign that the micromobility boom isn’t slowing. According to CB Insights, micromobility startups (bikes and scooters) have raised more than $5.7 billion over the past four years.

That’s led by U.S.-based Lime, which has raised $765 million, and Bird, with $548 million.The funding frenzy also includes a $60 million round last week raised by Tier Mobility of Berlin.

Viner co-founded Wheels with his brother Jonathan to pursue an unorthodox style they hope will create a better business model. Critics have long chirped that the unit economics for most micromobility startups make no sense because the price of a ride doesn’t cover the unit economics (the cost the ride plus capital expenditures) because the vehicles have such short lifespans.

Wheels is trying to address this with a modular design that allows its more easily swap in replacement parts, while enabling occasional upgrades that extend the vehicle’s life. That includes also using swappable batteries which have lower replacement and maintenance costs.

The latest round was led by DBL Partners and also includes a strategic investment from TDK Ventures, the corporate VC wing of TDK Corporation, which makes sensors and other electronic components. The company says it will use the funding to expand across the U.S. and into international markets.