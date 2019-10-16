Presented by Dialpad

There’s a new workplace reality, and it demands the kind of digital transformation too many businesses are dragging their feet in addressing. Work has become agnostic in device and location, with employees increasingly working remotely or embracing the ability to tap into their files and tasks from anywhere they are in the world — and becoming happier and more productive in the process.

The number of people working remotely in the U.S. increased 159% between 2005 and 2017. At least once a week 70% of professionals are working remotely, and more than 50% are working remotely at least half a week.

That’s a huge shift in how employees approach productivity in the workplace, and companies need to keep up by deploying tools that enhance how they get work done, including communications systems. Telephony platforms remain business critical tools for connecting, collaborating, and closing deals; yet they’re also the most outdated and neglected. That neglect leads to a surprising amount of inefficiencies and sunk costs that drag down productivity and the bottom line.

The cloud advantage

Approximately 400 million companies are still attached to their legacy phone system, and only 1% of them have made the move to the cloud — but it’s these cloud-based collaboration and conferencing tools that allow workers to embrace that powerful new remote work paradigm, and be more productive no matter where they are: remote workers with cloud collaboration tools can work more hours from home, and are more efficient than their desk-bound colleagues.

Simple, modern, cloud-based communication solutions are the obvious next step to replacing outdated legacy systems that have ceased to scale with fast-growing company expectations and needs. And with the artificial intelligence and natural language processing capabilities underpinning so many of these solutions, companies can bring voice data online and into the search and analytics mix.

Clashing communication needs

Employees today need a phone that offers ease of use, flexibility, and mobility in one contained experience. Naturally, they often turn to their own expensive personal smartphone, since it’s available to them at all times, thus creating a clash with the company’s needs for data retention and security.

Businesses have struggled to maintain balance: give employees flexibility and communicate-anywhere mobility, but in a way that gives a company ownership and control of devices to ensure security, especially in industries where calls have to be recorded or tracked.

Companies like Dialpad are tackling this challenge with tools to enable a wide variety of advances in workplace communication. Dialpad Talk, for instance, offers a cloud-based, Ai-powered business phone that takes advantage of the opportunities of dynamic workforces, including the ability to assign independent numbers that can still be used with employees’ own devices via a mobile app.

Cloud collaboration in action

Secure, cloud-based communication makes employees nimble, flexible, and productive anywhere. Cloud-based video conferencing solutions have proven to increase productivity for remote workers. According to 89% of remote workers, these solutions slash the duration of team projects, because they’re able to unify a dispersed team. And 87% of remote users feel more connected to their team and process when using videoconferencing.

A cloud-based system streamlines and modernize the user experience – no more dialing up and punching in a PIN; initiating or connecting to a conversation becomes as easy as clicking a link. With bleeding-edge technology imbedded into telephony at the source level, business communication tools like Dialpad’s Voice Intelligence (ViTM ) leverage AI with NLP to transcribe and guide calls in real-time and provide actionable analytics immediately after the call ends.

With Voice Intelligence built into UberConference by Dialpad, workers can connect from anywhere without being bogged down by distracting note-taking and time-consuming transcript review.

The future of communication

As communication tools and technology continue to evolve, so will the way business gets done.

To prepare for the future, companies need to migrate their phone system to the cloud now, before market forces and competitive considerations force the change upon them.

To learn more about the kind of powerful cloud communication platforms driving digital transformation today, visit www.dialpad.com.

