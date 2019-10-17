Presented by FlightHub

As consumers become accustomed to the convenience and sense of empowerment created by advances in technology, the travel industry is being impacted in a major way. In response to the increased demand from customers for time-sensitive information and more control over their own destiny, many companies are focused on developing artificial intelligence that can improve the customer experience in a number of ways.

Meet LUCY, you will love her

In 2020, FlightHub and JustFly will launch “LUCY”, an intelligent assistant dedicated to online customer service. She’s your new go-to expert when it comes to booking travel, and she’s here for you 24/7 — without being put on hold.

She’s kind of like Siri, only smarter and faster

Purchasing online flights is still the easiest way to go when it comes to booking travel. FlightHub’s new tool is part of the company’s digital customer care strategy designed to make it even easier to book and manage your travel plans.

She’s the best of both worlds for advice on booking travel all over the world

With LUCY, travel bookers aren’t left to their own digital devices. Instead of risking being put on hold to speak with a real human, there’s LUCY to provide travelers with direct advice, tips, and tailor-made solutions for their travel itinerary faster than you can say artificial intelligence.

“We’ve combined the convenience of online browsing and the support of human contact in a single tool that allows all our customers to have a direct solution 24 hours a day. It’s a way to ensure that our customer service is consistent and beyond the current market offer,” explains Chris Cave, COO at FlightHub.

Employees will be trained to operate the system and provide personalized assistance, so no matter the question, LUCY will be able to provide the best possible answers. Here are just a few examples of the types of questions FlightHub customers will be able to ask LUCY:

“Hey LUCY, how much will it cost to change my flight and come home on Wednesday instead of Thursday?”

“So LUCY, is my flight on time?

“LUCY, can you tell me how much it costs to include a carry-on on and what the size restrictions are?”

Although LUCY won’t be able to remind you to pick up your dry cleaning or recite the lyrics to Bohemian Rhapsody like Siri can, FlightHub plans on making her as helpful and charming as possible.

LUCY on social

She won’t have her own FaceBook page per se, but customers will be able to access her through all channels: text on Facebook, text, WhatsApp, etc. She’ll also be audio driven, so you’ll be able to speak to her in an upcoming release later in 2020.

LUCY is one of a kind

No other online travel agency offers a service like LUCY. Part digital, part person, all the right answers, right away. She’s a great example of the work FlighHub’s been doing behind the scenes over the past few years, focusing on digital solutions to enable and empower travelers when making their choices before, during, and after their trip.

FlightHub recognizes that customer service is the main obstacle for online travel agencies. That’s why they’ve developed a wide range of digital solutions to facilitate the shopping experience.

“Customer service throughout our industry must be modernized and aligned with the habits of today’s travelers,” adds Cave. “Our digital offer is different from the whole of the current offer. Over the next 12 to 24 months, it’s our conviction that our customers will be able to get solutions within seconds of having made any inquiry through any method of their choice.”

FlighHub will start Beta testing LUCY in October of this year. After that, they’ll start rolling out an initial set of features and keep rolling out more and more throughout 2020.

The new decade will bring about changes to the online travel industry, and FlightHub is proud to be spearheading the development of innovative technology that will have a tremendous impact on user experience and ultimately, customer satisfaction as well.

FlightHub travelers are going to fall in love with LUCY.

Sponsored articles are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. Content produced by our editorial team is never influenced by advertisers or sponsors in any way. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.