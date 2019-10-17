Nintendo announced today that sales of the Switch console have surpassed 15 million in North America. This includes the original console and the newer, portable-only Switch Lite.

The Switch debuted in March 2017. It has done much better than its predecessor, the Wii U, which sold 13.56 worldwide during its entire life. The Switch has already topped that in North America alone.

In September, sales for the Switch were up 20% compared to the same month last year. The Switch Lite debuted on September 20. The release of a newer, cheaper version of the console is what helped give sales a boost.

Switch has been the best-selling system console in the U.S. for 10 months in a row, according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group.

Nintendo also noted that four games for the Switch have sold over 6 million copies in North America: Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The Switch is getting a couple more big releases this year with Luigi’s Mansion 3 on October 31 and Pokémon Sword and Shield on November 15.