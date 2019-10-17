OGN, which has built a big esports network and esports content production business, unveiled the launch of its OGN Creators Collective.

The new program will allow streamers, online video creators, and social media influencers from the gaming community to access OGN’s vast resources as one of the largest esports content companies.

“We understand that there are many talented creators in the gaming community who can really make an impact but have yet to find the support they need to blossom. OGN believes in the gaming industry growing together, and because of that we want to make our resources and expertise available, said Won Chung, general manager of Manhattan Beach, California, and South Korea-based OGN, in a statement. “We have the ability to provide a playground where young creators can further develop their skills while having fun and making money.”

Image Credit: OGN

Collective members will have brand sponsorship opportunities and receive money on a regular basis as they are nurtured by OGN. They will also have the opportunity to participate in and be featured on OGN broadcasts and original content created by OGN.

Collective members will also get help in the creation of content, including access to travel reimbursements to gaming events, the latest professional equipment, and the OGN Super Arena in Manhattan Beach, where big esports events are held.

The OGN Creators Collective is open for applications, whether people are new to streaming or already have a lot of followers. OGN will provide tailored support depending on their needs and qualifications.

OGN, a division of one of the largest entertainment companies in Asia, CJ ENM, began before the word ‘esports’ started making its way into the gamer lexicon.

OGN has imported its knowledge of how to produce, execute, and broadcast massive esports events, leagues, and related content. Currently OGN is producing and broadcasting NPL (National PUBG League), and Clash Royale League at the OGN Super Arena.

Since its inception, OGN has produced more than 500 global leagues and events to date and generated over 2 billion live stream views of esports programming.