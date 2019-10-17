Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC, and now we can know just how good it will look. Developer Rockstar Games released the first 4K trailer of the game running at 60 frames per second today. And yeah, it turns out that the game looks stunning on modern hardware.

Rockstar is releasing Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC on November 5. You can preorder it now on the Rockstar Games Launcher, which is a thing. Or you can get it on the Epic Games Store. If you would rather wait until December, you can get it on Steam.

Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC: What’s improved?

As for what improvements you can expect on the PC version, the trailer shows off gorgeous visuals. But the game was already beautiful on consoles, so what exactly is different. Well, Rockstar provided some details:

“Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC brings the epic story of Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang to life in breathtaking new ways – with no shortage of dazzling technical enhancements that deliver deeper immersion. These include increased draw distances, improved shadows and lighting, new grass and fur textures, and much more – complemented by a host of exciting new content additions for the game’s Story Mode.

Of course, just having the game at 4K and 60 frames per second is a huge accomplishment. That is if your rig can run it at that resolution and framerate. The recommended specs call for at least a GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 480 4GB and a decent quad-core CPU. But that’s probably only going to get you max performance at 1080p. To get Ultra settings at 4K and 60 frames per second, you’ll probably want something closer to an RTX 2080 or 2080 Ti.

I didn’t like Red Dead Redemption II when I played it, but boy, it looks so good that I may give it another shot.