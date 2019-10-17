Fortnite received a huge update on October 15 with the launch of Chapter 2, adding a new map to the battle royale shooter for the first time in the its sensational history. The excitement of Chapter 2 helped to give the mobile version of Fortnite a big financial boost, according to moblie intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

On October 12, before Chapter 2 launched, Fortnite earned about $770,000 on the Apple App Store. That number went up to $1.8 million on October 16. That’s an increase of 141%.

Players in the U.S. are accounting for most of that October 16 spending. They sent $1.1 million Epic’s way, or about 60% of the total gross for that day.

This is the most the Apple version of Fortnite has made in a day since August 3, when it brought in $2 million in revenue. That was three days after the launch of Season 10.

On the first day of Season 10 on August 8, the Apple version of Fortnite made $5 million. So the game still has some ground to recover to reach its old heights, but Chapter 2 is putting it on the right track.