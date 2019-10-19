Paradox Interactive and Harebrained Schemes announced the Heavy Metal expansion for mech combat game Battletech will go live on November 21.

The company announced the $20 expansion for the 35-year-old franchise at PDXCON, the annual celebration of Paradox’s global community. It will be included for free for those who have already bought a season pass.

Heavy Metal adds eight new mechs featuring several classic designs, a Flashpoint mini-campaign, and eight weapon systems to the turn-based strategy title on PC, Mac, and Linux.

The mechs include seven classic mech designs from the original Battletech board game and an additional mech designed exclusively for this expansion.

“Heavy Metal brings a greater level of diversity to Battletech by including eight new ‘Mechs and a variety of devastating weapon systems that will change the way players destroy their opponents,” said Mitch Gitelman, Battletech game director and cofounder of Harebrained Schemes, in a statement. “The new mini-campaign weaves its way through your mercenary career to the point when you become an elite MechCommander, capable of facing off with two of the most legendary MechWarriors in Battletech history.”

The details

Each classic mech comes with unique equipment that reflects the flavor and lore of the original board game. And the game’s eight new weapon systems include the ‘Mech Mortar, the first AOE weapon in Battletech. It can destroy multiple units at once, while the new COIL Beam generates more energy the further the attacker travels before firing, a perfect fit for light mechs.

The new Flashpoint Mini-Campaign brings back two legendary characters from Battletech lore: the Bounty Hunter and the Black Widow of Wolf’s Dragoons.

Battletech: Heavy Metal will be available for digital download on the Paradox Store and Steam for PC, Mac, and Linux operating systems.