Microsoft today announced that it’s acquired Mover, an Edmonton-based provider of admin-led and self-service cloud file migration offerings. It didn’t disclose the terms of the deal, but it said that the startup’s tech will bolster existing first-party solutions like FastTrack and the SharePoint Migration Tool for migrating content from on-premises SharePoint sites and file shares to Microsoft 365.

“As customer demand to move content to the cloud continues to grow, Mover will help make it easier than ever for customers to migrate files to Microsoft 365,” wrote CVP of Office, SharePoint, and OneDrive Jeff Teper in a blog post. “Our goal is to help customers move to the cloud with confidence.”

By way of background, Mover’s eponymous toolset supports migration from over a dozen cloud service providers — including Box, Dropbox, Egnyte, and Google Drive — into OneDrive and SharePoint. Admins can manage transfers with an unlimited scheduling feature and execute bulk migrations of users and data between platforms. Helpfully, Mover automatically keeps permissions intact even in the course of incremental file transfers, and it keeps meticulous logs of every task it performs.

Mover had formidable competition in Skytap and BitTitan, but the robustness of its suite attracted business from brands like BuzzFeed, Bandwidth, Symantec, Xero, Dolby, Workiva, Agosto, Autodesk, Belmond, Corel, Nike, andRetailMeNot. It raised over $1 million in venture capital to date prior to the acquisition, according to Crunchbase, and Mover claims it moved “billions” of files among dozens of services between now and its founding in 2013.

“Together with Mover, we’ll continue to provide customers with fast and reliable migrations to the cloud, with best practices and security and more connectors to more source systems, ultimately making the move into Microsoft 365 as seamless and cost effective as possible,” he added.

Microsoft says it plans to share more details about Mover integration and related capabilities at its upcoming Ignite 2019 conference in November.

The acquisition of Mover comes a month after Microsoft snatched up the similar-sounding Movere, a cloud migration startup headquartered in Seattle. It’s the tech giant’s 12th acquisition this year, following on the heels of the Azure-related purchases of Blue Talon in July and jClarity in August.

Microsoft’s accelerated investment in cloud services appears to be paying dividends. The Seattle company revealed during its Q4 2019 earnings report in July that its Intelligent Cloud reporting segment, which includes the Azure public cloud as well as Windows Server and Visual Studio, contributed more revenue overall than the divisions that contain Office and Windows.