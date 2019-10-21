Nvidia today unveiled Aerial, a software development kit for building 5G wireless radio access networks (RAN) that rely on GPU memory for operation. Nvidia CEO and founder Jensen Huang also rolled out a series of partnerships to bolster the GPU chip maker’s role in 5G and edge computing for deployment of AI systems. The news announced today during a keynote address at MWC Los Angeles.

Red Hat’s OpenShift platform for Kubernetes containers will work with Nvidia to build a cloud native telecommunications infrastructure with Red Hat that incorporates Nvidia’s EGX edge computing platform to help telecommunication companies adopt 5G networks capable of supporting edge workloads. Red Hat currently has more than 100 telecommunications customers.The Ericsson partnership is geared toward at 5G network support.

“By working with Ericsson, we’re making the 5G RAM, the radio access network, run software. This allows that software to run on a cloud native carrier-grade platform from Red Hat using off-the-shelf hardware with Nvidia GPUs,” said Nvidia general manager of edge software and enterprise computing Justin Boitano.

A partnership with Microsoft’s Azure IoT Edge will enable cloud computing for edge devices and IoT sensors for enterprise customers.

“The age of intelligent edge computing has arrived. The world’s largest industries want to have AI computing at the edge, to extract insight from continuous streams of data, and to sense, reason and act at the point of action,” Huang said in a statement shared with VentureBeat about the Microsoft partnership. “In time, this will be the largest-scale computing ever created, connecting trillions of smart sensors. NVIDIA’s and Microsoft’s platforms dovetail to offer customers an end-to-end solution from edge to cloud.”

At the center of each of the partnerships is Nvidia’s EGX platform for high performance computing and AI with Tesla T4 processors. EGX uses Nvidia’s Jetson Nano hardware with support for Cuda-X libraries and containers like Kubernetes. The EGX platform for enterprise customers was first introduced in May.

EGX users today include, BMW, Walmart, and the city of San Francisco.