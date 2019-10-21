Super League Gaming has teamed up with ggCircuit to stage a Fortnite 2 global amateur tournament with $130,000 in prizes.

As part of its mission to bring esports to the masses, Super League Gaming will enable everyday gamers to compete for prizes in gaming centers that use ggCircuit‘s cloud-based software in Fortnite squad and solo tournaments with chapter 2 of the popular cartoon battle royale game.

Through this first program, the organizations will offer big activations, including a squads “Weekend Showdown” that will begin on October 25, with $50,000 in prizing available to players in five key regions: Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North America East, and North America West.

Then, starting on October 28, the companies will be running weekly Fortnite solo tournaments called Manic Mondays, also across the five key regions, with $10,000 in prizes available each week.

The Fortnite offering with ggCircuit marks Super League’s first in which mainstream competitive players will be participating from around the world, each at their local gaming centers on official Fortnite servers located in each key region. Prizing will be distributed evenly across each region, with $10,000 on the line regionally in the Weekend Showdown and $2,000 in the prize pool for each region on Manic Mondays each week.

“Super League’s mission began with the idea that competing in your favorite esport is more fun when you’re together with other gamers,” said Matt Edelman, chief commercial officer at Super League Gaming, in a statement. “This first-of-its-kind program marks the beginning of taking that mission worldwide and is just the start of our commitment to help build and support local gaming center communities from New York to Berlin to Dubai and beyond.”

Super League Gaming and ggCircuit formed a partnership in April 2019 to bring Super League esports events and leagues to gaming centers across the world through ggCircuit’s network of gaming centers. In the five ensuing months, Super League’s user base and number of markets more than doubled. Based on the growth of the programs and the overwhelming positive response from gaming center operators, the companies deepened their strategic partnership with a focus on more programming, more player benefits, and an all-new monthly subscription offering called Super League Prime, which will launch later in 2019.

“To be able to offer global competitions of this nature through our center management software platform ggLeap is a dream come true,” said Zack Johnson, founder and CEO of ggCircuit. “The vision of the company when we started years ago was to build an industry-leading solution for centers around the world, and it is now powerful enough to hold events on a scale unlike any other platform. With five regions now supported, we can focus our sights on adding others over the next year that will continue to make this one of the only software solutions capable of supporting truly worldwide, mass-participation, multi-location tournaments.”

Super League Prime will give players exclusive access to select events, special gamer-centric rewards, and giveaways, and valuable perks that can be used at their local gaming center—all designed to make gaming together in-person the best possible experience.