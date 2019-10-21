GamesBeat Summit is back with the best networking, deal-making, and conversations in the gaming industry, and hurrah, the call for speakers is live. Apply now to join us in L.A. on April 28-29, 2020 at the world’s first (and so far only) microamusement park, Two-Bit Circus.

Our flagship event is limited to an intimate audience of game developers and publishers, industry CEOs, executives, marketers, and venture capitalists who think they can beat Dean at Centipede (wrong).

This year we’re also taking a 360-view on the Dawn of a New Generation. The growing army of new game platforms and markets has attracted billions of new players, sparking fresh trends, opening up new opportunities. That requires more creative strategies, better business models, and more coffee, and the Summit’s got it all.

Check out the attractions at Two-Bit Circus, and consult our Call for Speakers for more information about GamesBeat Summit 2020, and to apply!