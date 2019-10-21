Twitch is announcing today that former Zynga chief marketing officer Doug Scott is joining Amazon’s livestreaming service as its new CMO. He will be based in Twitch’s San Francisco office.

The move shows that Twitch is still investing in veterans in the gaming industry, even as fully vested executives depart from Twitch after the Amazon acquisition nears its five-year mark. Twitch also recently just finished changing its logo and branding for community empowerment.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Doug Scott to Twitch as our chief marketing officer,” said Sara Clemens, chief operating officer at Twitch, in a statement. “Doug has deep experience extending brands into new markets across games and entertainment industries, making him the ideal fit to lead Twitch’s marketing strategy. As Twitch continues to grow, Doug will play an integral role in extending the brand beyond endemic audiences, supporting our incredible creators and expanding our presence in global markets.”

Image Credit: Twitch

Scott has extensive experience in entertainment, media and technology driving profitable growth in management and marketing roles. Previously, Scott led global marketing for Zynga. Prior to that, Scott was CMO of music startup BandPage and an executive at mobile game publisher DeNA. Scott has also served on the board for Matrixx Initiatives and as an adviser for YouTube Music.

“Twitch is revolutionizing entertainment through its massive and highly engaged community of creators and fans,” said Scott, in a statement. “I could not be more excited to join this incredible team and help to bring Twitch’s unique culture, brand, and its passionate community to new audiences and global markets.”

Scott’s appointment follows the recent hires of Sarah Looss as head of North America sales and Dan Clancy as executive vice president of creator and community experience.