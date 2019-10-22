Beddr is launching improved data analytics, insights, and sleep coaching from experts for its SleepTuner, an FDA-registered consumer wearable that measures your sleep to improve sleep quality.

The wearable launched in the U.S. a year ago for $149 and is one of many products and apps on the market that seek to get you a better night’s sleep. Now, for $349, you can get a lot more data and services to go with the wearable.

Roughly 45% of people have chronic sleep issues, and poor sleep costs U.S. employers an estimated $411 billion each year. As the importance of sleep has become more widely understood, a slew of consumer products have flooded the market, but Beddr says they fail to gather the right information with sufficient accuracy or provide access to sleep experts.

SleepTuner integrates a compact sleep sensor with an iOS mobile app to provide personalized insights into your sleep quality and offer actionable recommendations on how to improve it. Beddr has now enhanced its offering with improved data and insights, an expert-led sleep coaching program, and a nationwide network of sleep physicians to provide targeted treatment options proven to help employees improve their sleep health.

The Beddr app provides single-night and multi-night data and trends that unveil opportunities to improve sleep quality. The SleepTuner has gone through multiple clinical studies and is generally available to the public.

Image Credit: Beddr

“A technology-only approach by itself is unlikely to deliver the target outcome for a broad population of people,” said Beddr CEO Michael Kisch in a statement. “Beddr is making sleep health more affordable and accessible by bringing the power of a sleep lab into the comfort of your home, combining clinical data and sleep science with guided behavioral change. Whether a person has insomnia, sleep apnea, or poor sleep hygiene, Beddr can help people understand, improve, and achieve their true sleep.”

The SleepTuner sensor takes many of the complex electronics and sensors of traditional overnight sleep labs or take-home kits and condenses them into a wearable. The size of a postage stamp and the weight of a nickel, the sensor is designed for comfort and ease of use when worn while sleeping over the course of multiple nights. The SleepTuner is attached to the forehead by a hypoallergenic disposable adhesive. The sensor does not disrupt a user’s sleep like existing options, which involve numerous wires and attachments that can affect comfort and sleep quality.

Using optical sensors and a 3-axis accelerometer, the SleepTuner goes beyond basic sleep trackers to accurately measure SpO2, stopped breathing events, heart rate, sleeping position, movement, and awakenings. Data is securely stored in the Beddr Cloud until it is synced with the Beddr app via Bluetooth.

The Beddr app is designed to let you measure success night to night and build insights at your own pace. The SleepTuner sensor connects with the free iOS app, guiding users through the Beddr sleep-tuning process, optimally over the course of a week. The Beddr app combines the data collected by the SleepTuner sensor with self-reported sleep hygiene information to help users determine their optimal sleep position, overall sleep quality, and night-to-night improvements.

Expert-led sleep coaching

In addition to the insights provided by the SleepTuner, Beddr’s four-week expert-led sleep coaching program pairs each person with a trained sleep coach who provides personalized guidance to improve their sleep hygiene. Designed by experts in behavioral coaching, sleep, and chronic conditions, Beddr’s coaching aims to provide people with the foundation to build sustainable sleep habits. In weekly sessions, participants and coaches review data from the SleepTuner and mobile app to create highly personalized Sleep Improvement Action Plans to improve sleep routines, optimize the sleep environment, and serve as a gateway to medical experts that diagnose and manage sleep disorders. Through weekly sessions, educational content, and assessments developed in partnership with sleep physicians and researchers, users can take clear steps in changing behaviors that contribute to poor sleep.

Nationwide sleep physician network

Image Credit: Beddr

Beddr’s nationwide telemedicine network of board-certified sleep physicians services people in all 50 U.S. states. These physicians are licensed to provide expert answers, virtual consults via phone or video, sleep disorder diagnosis, and medical prescriptions. Participants receive direct referrals to a sleep physician in this network if their sleep data indicates they are at risk for a serious medical condition, like sleep apnea.

“As one of the largest privately held transportation service companies in North America, our success is made possible by our people. Given the mission-critical and highly technical nature of our business, it’s vital that we provide our employees all the tools they need in order to perform at their optimal health,” said Sergio Sabatini, chief operating officer of OmniTrax, in a statement. “We selected Beddr because it was the only program specifically focused on identifying sleep issues and building a customized, comprehensive plan to address them. We’re excited to continue this program and see the positive effects it may have on reducing accident rates and healthcare costs.”

The Beddr program costs $349 per person and includes the SleepTuner, mobile app, and four weeks of expert-led coaching. At the conclusion of the four-week program, participants can continue working with a coach and further improve their sleep as part of a monthly subscription service. While Beddr’s solution is first being offered to employers, it will be available directly to consumers in the near future.

“Sleep is the foundation to every employee’s mental and physical health. High-quality sleep has been shown to both reduce healthcare costs, as well as improve productivity, but most employers haven’t found a comprehensive program that addresses the primary root causes of sleep issues and that benefits their entire workforce,” said Kisch. “Beddr’s program helps people who have a combination of physiological, psychological, and lifestyle causes of their chronic sleep issues. By enabling people to understand the root causes of their sleep problems and providing easier access to coaching and physicians, we have seen a dramatic increase among our users relative to the overall population in their understanding of their sleep health and how their choices impact their overall sleep quality.”

Beddr was founded in 2016 and is based in Mountain View, California, with offices in Seattle.