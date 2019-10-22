Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Airship Syndicate announced today that Darksiders Genesis will launch on December 5 for PC and Stadia.

Darksiders Genesis is a top-down action role-playing game take on the franchise. The other Darksiders games have taken inspiration from The Legend of Zelda series, but Genesis is closer to something like Diablo III.

The title is coming to consoles — PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch — on February 14. THQ Nordic announced plans earlier in the year for the game to come to all platforms by the end of 2019, but the console releases are going to take a couple of extra months.

The Darksiders games have you controlling the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. The first entry in the series, 2010’s Darksiders, had you controlling War. 2012’s Darksiders II put Death in the starring role, while 2018’s Darksiders III put players in control of Fury. War returns in Genesis, but Strife also debuts as a playable character for the first time in the franchise.

Darksiders Genesis will also be one of the first major games to debut on Google Stadia. The cloud gaming platform launches on November 19.