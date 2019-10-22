WWE 2K20 launched today for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, but this year’s entry in the long-running yearly franchise is looking more like a Gillberg than a Goldberg.

The game is suffering from a myriad of bugs and other issues, including intense load times for online matches and game crashes. Many of the issues are outlined in this Reddit post by user DazedRabbit.

WWE 2K20 also looks to be a visual downgrade in some ways from its predecessors.

#WWE2K20 vs previous entries. I'm still in shock by The Rock's in game model this year. The face doesn't look anything like him. pic.twitter.com/P5kV9dNhEC — BurnoutInc (@burnoutinc) October 11, 2019

These issues are enough to have the hashtag #FixWWE2K20 trending on Twitter, with over 12,000 people tweeting about the subject. That’s probably not the kind of attention that 2K wants the game to be getting on it launch day.

So, what happened? The rigors of releasing a sports game every year can be rough, but its something that other 2K games, like the top-seller NBA 2K franchise, manage with some grace. WWE 2K20’s problems go beyond the yearly release schedule. Developer Yuke’s has been making WWE games since 2000’s Smackdown. This is the first year that Yuke’s has not been the main studio behind the series, with NBA 2K dev Visual Concepts taking over instead. Visual Concepts has had a hand in past WWE games, but this was the first year that it was in charge.

The difficulties of a new lead team working on a franchise and engine that it didn’t create could be responsible for some of WWE 2K20’s problems. The series has launched a new game every October or November since 2000, so a delay (no matter how necessary) may have been out of the question, as it would have meant that the title would miss out on the lucrative holiday season.

We have reached out to 2K for comment and will update this story if the company responds.