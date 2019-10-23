It’s time for a special edition of the GamesBeat Decides podcast. On Friday, developer Obsidian Entertainnemt is launching its space role-playing adventure, The Outer Worlds. And we have a review that dives deep into the excellent entry in a lineage that includes Fallout and The Elder Scrolls.

This episode has GamesBeat managing editor Jason Wilson and PC gaming editor Jeff Grubb talking over every aspect of the The Outer Worlds. Our 50-minute review has some light spoilers, but only for the early parts of the game. And we give a warning.

So is The Outer Worlds worth it? We sure think so. It’s one of the best RPGs of the year. And it is an exemplary take on the Bethesda/Obsidian RPG that defined the Xbox 360/PlayStation 3 generation.

If you would rather read, you can catch Jason’s review right here. But the podcast is a great supplement with some extra examples of what players can expect.

The Outer Worlds is out October 25 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It’s also on PC through the Epic Games Store and Windows Store. It’s also included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription service for both Xbox One and PC.