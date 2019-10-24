Gaming auteur and famous-friend-haver Hideo Kojima is putting yet another one of his buddies into Death Stranding. On last night’s Conan, host Conan O’Brien revealed that he went to visit Kojima and ended up in the game. On Twitter, Kojima confirmed that Conan plays a character called “The Wondering MC” who gives you the Sea Otter Suit. And that sentence is why video games are art.

Death Stranding is the first game from the independent Kojima Productions studio. It launches November 8 for PlayStation 4. In addition to Conan, the game also stars The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus, Hannibal‘s Mads Mikkelsen, director Nicolas Winding Refn, and sex symbol Geoff Keighley. As for a useful description that I could write to help you, as a reader, quickly understand what Death Stranding is … I don’t know, y’all. Kojima calls it a “strand game,” and you can do what you want with that information.

As for the Conan’s appearance, he really does just seem like a guy who gives you a powerup. He’s basically the tallest toad hiding in a mushroom house in Super Mario Bros. 3 ever. The Sea Otter Suit, which I’m serious about, enables Reedus’s character to ford a river without the risk of losing your footing. You can see for yourself in the clip below.

Conan O'Brien appears as a prepper “The Wondering MC” in DS. You get “Sea Otter Suit” when you get connected with him. With this suit, you’ll be able to swim easily in the river, you won’t be drifted away! BB would be happy as well. 👍🌈🦀☔️🐟🐋🐬💀👶✋🤩😍 pic.twitter.com/nIsw5JS5t0 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 24, 2019

Death Stranding was also on ‘Conan’

Conan promoted his cameo in the game with a special segment on his TBS show last night. The clip had the TV host traveling to Japan to meet with Kojima and his team because of his “connections to the video game industry,” which isn’t a joke.

When Conan arrives at Kojima Productions offices, he uses his Costco card on the key reader to get inside. Upon his entrance, the comedian finds a Kojima and begins to ask him about the game.

Since Conan is a famous person, Kojima is bound by a witch’s curse to ask the host to appear in Death Stranding. And the development team puts him into the head-capture rig, where Conan discovers a growth on his neck.

As usual for Conan, the entire visit is funny. His show has transitioned in recent years to a lot of these travelogues, and it makes sense because Conan is so great in these kinds of scenarios.

As for Kojima, the dev team, and Death Stranding, the game looks extremely normal, and I can’t wait for Conan to help me wear the skin of a sea otter so I can carry some packages across the water.